Pandemic Picks: Free Book Talk from Third Place Commons this Wednesday
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Join Third Place Commons on Wednesday night at 7pm for Pandemic Picks: Books, a fun virtual book talk with three terrific panelists. Register here.
Three local luminaries will talk books and share their top reading picks to get you through the long winter months to come. Panelists include:
- Robert Sindelar, Managing Partner, Third Place Books
- Anina Coder Sill, Managing Librarian, King County Library System, Lake Forest Park Library
- Jared Leising, Founding Faculty in English, Cascadia College
This short program is your chance to find your next great read (or the perfect gift for the reader in your life) and share your suggestions with others as well. Register here for this free program.
This panel is part of Third Place Commons’ new TPC At Home programming, which also includes weekly foreign language conversation groups, monthly Computer Q/As and book and movie clubs, and other stand-alone events.
Check the Third Place Commons online calendar to find events and join in to these always fun, always free online events, which will continue online until the Commons space can once again reopen for in-person programming.
Also, stay tuned for Pandemic Picks: TV, coming on Wednesday, November 18th. More details coming soon!
Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space.
To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
