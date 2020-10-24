Saturday's activities wrap up the Richmond Beach Community Associations’ annual Halloween Carnival
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Richmond Beach Community Association's annual Halloween Carnival wraps up on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with an evening of fun including selfie stations, prizes, and a haunted homes tour map.
Bring your “cell-bones,” and snap a fun family picture at two selfie tents. A harvest theme station will be located in front of the Children’s Fire Safety Center located at 1847 NW 195th Street, and a haunted themed station will be on display in the parking lot of Vault 177/Spin Alley located at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Road. This will be a touch free experience.
Prize Night for the Scavenger Hunt– 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.
Make your way over to Syre Elementary School located at 19545 12th Avenue NW. Show the carnival volunteers your scavenger hunt passport and receive a free Richmond Beach flashlight.
Haunted Homes Tour – October 24 from 4:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
Discover some of the most haunted (decorated) homes in the community. Print out a haunted homes tour map from our website at www.richmondbeachwa.org, pick one up at a selfie station, or just drive around and enjoy the neighborhood. It is a great way to end the night.
