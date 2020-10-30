Two opportunities to donate food to Hopelink on Saturday



Hopelink is committed to ensuring access to food for our most vulnerable neighbors during the COVID-19 crisis. Many who have never before needed to ask for help are turning to us for support; facing fear and uncertainty, and suddenly at risk of losing stability. Demand for food continues to increase.









Hopelink will also hold a 4-hour drive-through food drive at Shoreline Hopelink (17837 Aurora Ave N behind Ronald Methodist Church) on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10am to 2pm.. As previously reported, Shorecrest / Shorewood students will be accepting donations on Saturday at the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE from 11am to 2pm.





On that day only, community members are invited to drive through and drop off some of the same foods that are currently being packed into boxes for distribution.





Help us ensure that we will have enough food for the coming winter.



Hopelink is currently packing and distributing hundreds of boxes of food every day. Meeting that demand requires that we provide the same shelf-stable foods to everyone.









For that reason, we are able to accept only the following:• Tuna• Mac and cheese• Peanut butter• Chili/stew• Canned fruit• Instant oatmeal/cerealFor questions or more information on the 4-hour food drive: drives@hopelink.org Thank you for thinking of your community, and we hope to see you this Saturday!

While Hopelink centers have been closed to the public, we have continued to provide food to everyone who needs it; transitioning from grocery store-style shopping to pre-packed boxes. To ensure that all food provided is as safe as possible, we made the decision in early March to temporarily suspend food donations and instead purchase all food directly from vendors.