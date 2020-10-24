Update: Arrest in Shoreline murder

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

On Thursday night, October 22, 2020 King County Major Crimes Detectives arrested a 31 year old female in Auburn for the murder of 25 year old victim Azhane Mitchell, as identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Thursday night, October 22, 2020 King County Major Crimes Detectives arrested a 31 year old female in Auburn for the murder of 25 year old victim Azhane Mitchell, as identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect was booked Thursday night into the King County jail on investigation of murder.On Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9pm Shoreline Police were dispatched to a female found lying unresponsive in the parking lot near the 15300 block of Aurora Ave N, Shoreline.She was injured and unresponsive. Shoreline Police began CPR on the female and Medics continued life saving measures. Unfortunately, the victim died at the scene. King County Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.The name of the suspect will not be released until she has been charged.