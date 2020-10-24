Update: Arrest in Shoreline murder
Saturday, October 24, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The suspect was booked Thursday night into the King County jail on investigation of murder.
On Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9pm Shoreline Police were dispatched to a female found lying unresponsive in the parking lot near the 15300 block of Aurora Ave N, Shoreline.
She was injured and unresponsive. Shoreline Police began CPR on the female and Medics continued life saving measures. Unfortunately, the victim died at the scene. King County Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.
The name of the suspect will not be released until she has been charged.
