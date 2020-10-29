After being pulled in the 6th inning of baseball's World Series, Blake Snell is fired up for next year

Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays



By Wayne Pridemore By Wayne Pridemore

In the same interview Blake said "I wanted to pitch the whole game. That was everything I wanted to do, just burn the tank and see how far I could go. I already want to get back to work and use tonight's loss as fuel to win it all next year."





In a phone interview from sportswriter Patrick Reusse of the Star Tribune Morris said "Blake Snell was throwing better tonight than anyone I've ever seen in the World Series. These analytic guys we have now think numbers are more important than having an ace at his best on the hill."

While it isn't Kevin Cash' fault for the Rays losing the game, it will his burden to bear in the near future.

--- Blake Snell is a 2011 graduate of Shorewood high school.





While it isn't Kevin Cash' fault for the Rays losing the game, it will his burden to bear in the near future.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash pulled Blake Snell after the lefty gave up a one out single in the top of the 6th inning. Snell had struck out 9 Dodgers through 4 innings and allowed only 2 hits over 5 1/3 innings. The Rays led 1 to 0. Snell had only thrown 73 pitches.It was a decision that the Rays' manager probably regretted because just 6 pitches later the Dodgers led by 2 to 1. The LA club went on to win the game by the score of 3 to1. The Dodgers celebrated their first world champion title since 1988.In an after game interview Rays' manager Cash stated "I didn't want the top of the order facing Snell for the 3rd time".Jack Morris, color commentator for the Detroit Tigers and former World Series pitcher for the Tigers and the Twins, had these comments.