Photo by Gloria Z Nagler





to document and then post this quick online course she put together for young cormorants. Subject is how to achieve blastoff:





First and foremost, you gotta poop, which Connie nicely demonstrates.





Photo by Gloria Z Nagler



Then move into a pre-flight crouch, wings up,

Then move into a pre-flight crouch, wings up,









Photo by Gloria Z Nagler



followed quickly by liftoff!





--Gloria Z Nagler