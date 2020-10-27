Warning: avoid the water at Echo Lake and Ronald Bog

Blue green algae at Echo Lake

Photo by Ann Michel





The State Department of Ecology is issuing warnings about toxic algae blooms in Washington lakes.

Blue green algae is present at Echo Lake and it is potentially toxic. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water: please do not wade, swim, or fish in the water. Pets should not drink from the lake - toxic algae could result in extreme illness or even death.









Locally, Ronald Bog was posted on October 16, 2020 and Echo Lake was posted on October 26, 2020 for blue green algae blooms.The City of Shoreline has issued anand posted signs at the lake.Shoreline's surface water staff continue to monitor local lakes and take samples but the King county laboratory testing has ended for the winter.Blown by the north wind, the algae in Echo Lake has concentrated at the south end of the lake.