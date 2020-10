Photo by Kevin Nelson



No further information is available at this time.













Kevin Nelson of North City said that he had just started walking his dog around 7pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 when he heard a car horn going non-stop.They rounded a curve and came upon a truck, completely engulfed in flames.The truck was on 25th Ave NE at NE 184th. The fire department was able to put the flames out quickly.