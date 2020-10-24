Shorecrest and Shorewood students combine to hold a food drive for Hopelink on Oct 31

Saturday, October 24, 2020


Shorewood and Shorecrest high school students are working together on a food drive to support our local HOPELINK branch on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11am - 2pm at the Shoreline Center.

Focus items:
  • peanut butter
  • tuna
  • mac and cheese
  • chili/canned meals
  • canned fruit
  • oatmeal / cereal
  • socks

Students will be at the Shoreline Center - 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline parking lot on 1st Ave from 11:00am to 2:00pm to accept your donations.

Get decked out in your favorite school spirit gear or costume and come by to support those experiencing food insecurity in our community.



