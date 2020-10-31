908,000 King County ballots already in by Thursday

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Photo courtesy King county elections

More than 908,000 King County ballots arrived at the county elections office in Renton by Thursday. 

King County ballot-return statistics show that 908,299 ballots had arrived at the elections office in Renton by 6pm Thursday, October 29, 2020. That’s 64.45 percent of the county’s 1.4 million registered voters.

Local voters are returning ballots at a faster rate than the county as a whole.

Voters in Shoreline and the parts of northwest Seattle that are in the 32nd Legislative District had a ballot-return rate through Thursday of 67.89 percent.

In Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and the part of northeast Seattle in the 46th Legislative District the ballot-return rate is 70.81 percent.

Voters in Woodway, Lynnwood and the parts of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace in the Snohomish County portion of the 32nd Legislative District have a return rate of 57.18 percent.

--Evan Smith





