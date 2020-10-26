NaNoWriMo - November is National Novel Writing Month



Write a novel in a month!





Chamroeun Pen Thursday November 5 at 5:00pm. "Hope in the Darkness" a free NaNoWriMo fiction writing workshop for everyone. Click



Chamroeun Pen wrote “Fulfilling A Promise” which captures Chamroeun's journey coming to America, what he has experienced, and what he has learned. He was blessed to gain knowledge, but it came with a cost. His message is to encourage children and young adults to stay in school. He believes that education is one of the answers to making the world a better place. His session will encourage writers who feel hopeless while engaging them with a hopeful outcome.



Jennifer Caloyeras Thursday November 12 at 5:00pm "Story Beginnings" a free NaNoWriMo fiction writing workshop for everyone. Click



Jennifer Caloyeras will share a few short excerpts from the start of some of her stories and talk about the idea of “beginnings” to help new writers get started with their NaNoWriMo journeys. This will be an exciting session where writers will get a glimpse at the writing process and even get a chance to ask some questions!



Michael Overa

Thursday November 19 at 5:00pm. "Inspiration During Traumatic Times" a free NaNoWriMo fiction writing workshop for everyone. Click



Finding the courage to write after a traumatic event is challenging in itself, but the world is experiencing ongoing trauma and we don’t yet have the option of feeling the relief of surviving the trauma. Writing can help people cope with their feelings during trauma. Sometimes interpreting trauma as fantasy, speculative fiction, or magical realism can help deal with trauma that feels too scary to face right now. Attend this livestream session to explore topics, try some exercises, and learn more about writing.



With a Bachelors in Creative Writing and a MFA in Creative Writing, Michael Overa has a solid academic background in fiction writing. His award winning work can be found in over 30 publications including two short story collections, "This Endless Road" and "The Filled In Spaces."







NaNoWriMo is short for National Novel Writing Month, a nationwide initiative aimed at providing structure, community, and encouragement to would-be writers as they attempt to complete a 50,000-word novel in the month of November.Shoreline Community College regularly hosts the Seattle-area’s official NaNoWriMo Kick-Off Party as well as weekly Wednesday Write-Ins that provide community and inspiration throughout November.This year, of course, is different.But the college is still hosting events, with writers holding online writing workshops to inspire participants who are writing at home this year.Mark your calendars!