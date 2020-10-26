Trunk (tent!) or Treat event for Hillwood and surrounding neighborhoods

Calvin Presbyterian Church would like to extend an invitation to our Hillwood Neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods in Shoreline to join us for our special annual trick or treat in our church parking lot drive-thru style! 

Enjoy prepared treat bags assembled and handed out in accordance with the WA State's safety guidelines.

This year instead of car trunks, we are handing out treats from decorated tents arranged in a village drive-through style. Walk-ups are welcome and we will have volunteers to direct traffic and pedestrians to respect the 6ft social distancing guidelines.

Vehicles will enter the north entrance on 3rd Ave NW and drive through our parking lot through a village of tents and exit on the south entrance on 3rd Ave NW.

Trunk (Tent) or Treat 2020
Saturday October 31, 2020 - 6-8pm

Calvin Presbyterian Church
18826 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline



