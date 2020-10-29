833,000 King County ballots already in

More than 833,000 King County ballots have already arrived at the county elections office in Renton.





King County ballot-return statistics show that 833,168 ballots had arrived at the elections office in Renton by 6pm Wednesday. That’s 59.12 percent of the county’s 1.4 million registered voters.Local voters are returning ballots at a faster rate than the county as a whole.Voters in Shoreline and the parts of northwest Seattle that make up the King County part of the 32nd Legislative District had a ballot-return rate through Wednesday of 62.59 percent.In Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and the part of northeast Seattle in the 46th Legislative District the ballot-return rate is 65.77 percent.Voters in Woodway, Lynnwood and the parts of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace in the Snohomish County portion of the 32nd Legislative District have a ballot-return rate of 53.32 percent.