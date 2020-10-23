Shoreline Art Cottage Artist in Residence Abigail Maxey presents Sculptural Weaving Installation Saturday October 24

Friday, October 23, 2020

An open work tube of red basketweaving snakes through the branches of a small tree
Abigail Maxey: work in progress


Abigail Maxey: Sculptural Weaving (Artist Residency at Saltwater Park’s Art Cottage)

Inviting Spectators for Social-Distance-Observing of Art Installation at Richmond Beach 
Saturday October 24, 2020 from 10am – 2pm

[Seeking volunteers for install at 8am; masks and gloves required]

Abigail Maxey: work in progress


Abigail Maxey, Artist in Residence at Shoreline Art Cottage (August 27 – October 27) , will present a temporary sculptural installation of her large-scale abstract basketry forms on the beach to coincide and interact with the tidal exchange.

The installation begins at 8am, with the public invited to observe and ask question anytime between 10am and 2pm. Rain or shine.
 

A tall thin humanoid figure of open basketweave stands very straight on brown grass.
Abigail Maxey: The Historian 2018
2021 NW 190th St, Shoreline, (Richmond Beach Saltwater Park), the beach in front of the Welcoming Figure public art sculpture.

The event is free. Social distancing with masks is required. Photography is permitted. 

The artist will present results from the experiment along with her artworks produced during the residency on the following day, Sunday October 26, 10am-11am, online, in a virtual presentation event with the zoom link available on Shoreline Public Art Facebook: 

More info and media inquiries: dfrancis@shorelinewa.gov

Shoreline Public Art webpage: http://shorelinewa.gov/art




