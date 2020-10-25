Shoreline Schools Weekly Equity Spotlight: What is Black Voices?

Jewell Parker Rhodes is the guest at

This program seeks to center Black voices, as well as celebrate and affirm our Black students and their families.





We recognize that when the lights go off in our buildings, or the laptop lids close, we still live, work and socialize together throughout our community.



We learn best when we learn alongside one another, and recognize the wealth of knowledge those within our communities offer.









As a community, we must affirm our commitment to learn from and look out for our neighbors, including those whose voices have been underrepresented in our current systems. We are committed to fostering those opportunities.This year, Black Voices will host monthly opportunities to engage in learning and community-building events. On November, 17, 2020 they will host a youth panel with Dr. Jewell Parker Rhodes about her book “Black Brother, Black Brother.”

Our community partnerships emphasize that our commitment to families must extend beyond the walls of our schools.