Saturday, October 31, 2020
What Goes Where? Free Recycling Workshop – Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 6:30pm
Have questions about recycling? Join Recology Waste Zero experts for a free, one-hour virtual workshop on Thursday to learn the ins and outs of recycling right.
Learn what happens to your waste, discover why it’s important how to properly prepare your recyclables for collection and get tips to create less waste this season.
Register for this Zoom event: https://bit.ly/3i2IF6l, or visit www.recology.com/shoreline/ to learn more.
