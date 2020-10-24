WeatherWatcher: Frost Advisory issued signaling the end of the growing season

Frost covered Char-Boil, December 2018.

Photo by Carl Dinse





The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a frost advisory in effect from 2am until 10am Sunday morning. Gusty northeast winds are blowing a significant cold snap (for this time of year) into the area. The cold air moving in is bringing overnight temperatures into the low 30's, and some areas might drop into the upper 20's.





For Sunday afternoon through Tuesday we are expecting mostly sunny skies and clear nights. Frost is possible in areas in the overnight and early morning hours. We are looking at low temperatures in the low - mid 30's and highs in the upper 40's to low 50's.





Tuesday through next weekend temperatures moderate with a series of weak systems moving through the area bringing us a slight chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures look to return to the upper 50's to near 60 for a high, with lows in the mid-upper 40's.









For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com















