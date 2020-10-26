Book review by Aarene Storms: Sauerkraut

Monday, October 26, 2020

Sauerkraut by Kelly Jones

Author Kelly Jones often makes me laugh -- in person (full disclosure, we worked together at the Richmond Beach Library some years ago) and most especially with her books.

Her new children's book Sauerkraut not only made me laugh, it also made me smile, nod, and read little bits of it out loud to other people. It even made me hungry (although we don't have any sauerkraut in the house, so I had pickled asparagus instead)!

This is the story of HD, his friend Eli, and the rest of his family and friends -- and most especially his great-great-grandmother, who is a ghost. Oma loves sauerkraut -- she loves to make it, to eat it, to share it, and to talk about it. If you read this book, maybe you'll love sauerkraut too!

The book features a diverse cast of delightful characters, including adults who act like real adults, friends who act like real friends, and a pesty little brother and a pair of goats who are just as annoying and delightful as you hope they might be. The illustrations by Paul Davey are lighthearted and perfectly suit the story.

Three cheers and an extra serving of pickled cabbage for this book -- highly recommended for kids and other people who like to laugh (and eat).


Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org



Posted by DKH at 1:21 AM
