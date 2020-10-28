Halloween food drive at Shoreline Center run by Shorewood and Shorecrest students for Hopelink

peanut butter

tuna

mac and cheese

chili/canned meals

canned fruit

oatmeal / cereal





You don't even have to get out of the car!









When you have groceries delivered this week add in some items for the Drive-In Food Drive on Saturday, October 31, 2020.Students from Shorecrest and Shorewood have combined forces to collect non-perishable food for the Shoreline Hopelink food bank.Suggested items include:Students will be at the Shoreline Center parking lot on 1st Ave from 11:00am to 2:00pm to accept your donations. 18560 1st Ave NE.