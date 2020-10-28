Halloween food drive at Shoreline Center run by Shorewood and Shorecrest students for Hopelink
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
When you have groceries delivered this week add in some items for the Drive-In Food Drive on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Students from Shorecrest and Shorewood have combined forces to collect non-perishable food for the Shoreline Hopelink food bank.
Suggested items include:
- peanut butter
- tuna
- mac and cheese
- chili/canned meals
- canned fruit
- oatmeal / cereal
Students will be at the Shoreline Center parking lot on 1st Ave from 11:00am to 2:00pm to accept your donations. 18560 1st Ave NE.
You don't even have to get out of the car!
0 comments:
Post a Comment