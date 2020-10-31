Small Business CARES Act grants available soon in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Updates related to fund availability and application process will be provided through the City’s website and social media accounts in the near future.
Qualifying businesses:
Eligible expenses:
- Fewer than twenty-five (25) employees;
- Physical location within the City of Lake Forest Park in a commercial zone;
- Experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19;
- Business in good standing, meaning it has a current City business license, all City taxes and fees currently due are paid, compliant with all state and other regulatory requirements, and no currently pending litigation or City code enforcement actions pending;
- Preference will be given to independent businesses; however, all businesses, including franchises, are encouraged to apply.
- Rental of materials to increase the outdoor seating capacity for restaurant businesses;
- Marketing materials for businesses;
- Personal protection equipment;
- Consulting services such as business surveys and training related to COVID-19.
