Tampa Bay News sports reporter story on Blake Snell ahead of World Series game 6

Local sports fans will remembers Blake

when he pitched for Shorewood.

Photo by Wayne Pridemore.

Tampa Bay Times sports reporter Marc Topkin wrote a detailed article about Shorewood graduate Blake Snell - including analyzing his body language.





Snell is the starting pitcher for Game 6 of baseball's World Series on Tuesday against the Dodgers.



















Left-hander Snell, who plays for Florida's Tampa Bay Rays, will be on the mound in the World Series game the Rays must win to have a chance to play in a seventh on Wednesday for the championship.Read it here: Rays put their trust, and their season, in Blake Snell’s hand