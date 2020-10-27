Tampa Bay News sports reporter story on Blake Snell ahead of World Series game 6

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Local sports fans will remembers Blake
when he pitched for Shorewood.
Photo by Wayne Pridemore.
Tampa Bay Times sports reporter Marc Topkin wrote a detailed article about Shorewood graduate Blake Snell - including analyzing his body language.

Snell is the starting pitcher for Game 6 of baseball's World Series on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Left-hander Snell, who plays for Florida's Tampa Bay Rays, will be on the mound in the World Series game the Rays must win to have a chance to play in a seventh on Wednesday for the championship.

Read it here: Rays put their trust, and their season, in Blake Snell’s hand






