Tampa Bay News sports reporter story on Blake Snell ahead of World Series game 6
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
|Local sports fans will remembers Blake
when he pitched for Shorewood.
Photo by Wayne Pridemore.
Snell is the starting pitcher for Game 6 of baseball's World Series on Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Left-hander Snell, who plays for Florida's Tampa Bay Rays, will be on the mound in the World Series game the Rays must win to have a chance to play in a seventh on Wednesday for the championship.
Read it here: Rays put their trust, and their season, in Blake Snell’s hand
0 comments:
Post a Comment