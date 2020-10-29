Shorewood Drama hosts Spooky Radio Plays on Oct 29 and 30

At 6 pm on October 29 and 30 their Drama Radio Plays will stream live online!

The scripts are actual radio shows that were broadcasted live in the 1930’s and 40s. Some even include commercials. Log in and tune in for some frightfully fun entertainment while you carve pumpkins, make marshmallow treats or wonder what that mysterious sound was.Below is the radio play performance schedule for each night and Zoom link. All are student directed, acted and technology-run:- 6:00pmdirected by Sunny Park- 6:30 pmdirected by Megan Becker- 7:00 pmdirected by Nadia Mathias- 7:30 pmdirected by Elena ClarkPasscode: swdrama