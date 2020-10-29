Shorewood Drama hosts Spooky Radio Plays on Oct 29 and 30
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Shorewood Drama is setting a spooky mood with radio dramas that will leave listeners in goosebumps!
At 6 pm on October 29 and 30 their Drama Radio Plays will stream live online!
The scripts are actual radio shows that were broadcasted live in the 1930’s and 40s. Some even include commercials. Log in and tune in for some frightfully fun entertainment while you carve pumpkins, make marshmallow treats or wonder what that mysterious sound was.
Below is the radio play performance schedule for each night and Zoom link. All are student directed, acted and technology-run:
Sorry, Wrong Number - 6:00pm
directed by Sunny Park
Let the Lilies Consider - 6:30 pm
directed by Megan Becker
The Case of the Careless Client by Agatha Christie - 7:00 pm
directed by Nadia Mathias
The Whole Town's Sleeping by Ray Bradbury - 7:30 pm
directed by Elena Clark
Link to Live Drama Radio Plays:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82219012429?pwd=ZFFGZ1BRVFpoQko2NGw0cG9mQTFuQT09
Passcode: swdrama
Below is the radio play performance schedule for each night and Zoom link. All are student directed, acted and technology-run:
Sorry, Wrong Number - 6:00pm
directed by Sunny Park
Let the Lilies Consider - 6:30 pm
directed by Megan Becker
The Case of the Careless Client by Agatha Christie - 7:00 pm
directed by Nadia Mathias
The Whole Town's Sleeping by Ray Bradbury - 7:30 pm
directed by Elena Clark
Link to Live Drama Radio Plays:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82219012429?pwd=ZFFGZ1BRVFpoQko2NGw0cG9mQTFuQT09
Passcode: swdrama
0 comments:
Post a Comment