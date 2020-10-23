Dia de los Muertos - Kruckeberg - virtual art show - drive in movie
Friday, October 23, 2020
Dia de los Muertos at the Garden
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Sunday, November 1, 2020
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. See altar displays created by local artists, learn to make a marigold wreath, and pick up a kid's activity kit!
Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council
October 28 - November 2
Join your friends and neighbors to remember our departed.
This year we will celebrate with a combination of virtual and physical events. Visit the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, take part in a scavenger hunt, pick up a craft pack and a sugar skull on your way out.
Separately, we will also hold a virtual Latinx Art Exhibition, virtual Youth Art Exhibition (K-12 can submit artwork by October 28), and host some Workshops!
And join us for a Drive-In Movie night - screening Coco on November 2nd at Shorewood High School. Tickets on sale now!
Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
Thank you to our drive-in sponsor, McDonald’s of Shoreline, and thanks to our partner, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
0 comments:
Post a Comment