Dia de los Muertos - Kruckeberg - virtual art show - drive in movie

Friday, October 23, 2020



Dia de los Muertos at the Garden
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Sunday, November 1, 2020

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. See altar displays created by local artists, learn to make a marigold wreath, and pick up a kid's activity kit!

Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council
October 28 - November 2

Join your friends and neighbors to remember our departed.

This year we will celebrate with a combination of virtual and physical events. Visit the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, take part in a scavenger hunt, pick up a craft pack and a sugar skull on your way out.

Separately, we will also hold a virtual Latinx Art Exhibition, virtual Youth Art Exhibition (K-12 can submit artwork by October 28), and host some Workshops!

And join us for a Drive-In Movie night - screening Coco on November 2nd at Shorewood High School. Tickets on sale now!

Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net

Thank you to our drive-in sponsor, McDonald’s of Shoreline, and thanks to our partner, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden



Posted by DKH at 1:29 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  