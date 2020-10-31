LFP Mayor's Corner - Let's Hang in There - Together

Mayor Jeff Johnson

By Jeff Johnson, Mayor, Lake Forest Park





Culvert L60 Replacement Project: Contractor is scheduled to complete sidewalks and repaving and reopen NE 178th Street to traffic on October 30, 2020.

Pfingst Animal Acres Picnic Shelter: Surface treatments and grass reseeding occurred the week of October 19 and the project is largely finished except for minor items.

Culvert L80-90 Replacement Project: Design work continues to 50% level and City staff is coordinating with WSDOT for replacement of all three culverts on Lyon Creek in the vicinity of SR 104 and 35th Avenue NE.

SR 104/44th Place NE Roundabout: Consultant selection activities continue and a consultant agreement for design of the roundabout is expected to be on the agenda for the regular City Council meeting of December 10, 2020.





This is a fall like no other in recent history and, if you’re like me, 2020 continues to test your patience. Things are not the same this fall, as we make tough decisions about how to celebrate favorite events while following best practices to maintain our health during a pandemic.Halloween, for one, will be different this year, as families figure out new ways to be smart and careful. Many of the usual customs to celebrate are not the safest, and it will take some creative thinking to come up with fun, safe ways to enjoy the holiday. Please see the related article in this issue with CDC guidance to help make it safer to trick-or-treat this year.I am encouraged by how well the LFP community is working together during these challenging times. By continuing to support our local businesses, taking appropriate measures to stay healthy, and being patient with and supportive of our neighbors and others we encounter throughout our days, we will make it through to the other side.In case you have been staying in and have not been out and about to see the progress being made on our current capital projects, here is an update:In closing, please continue taking care of yourselves and each other because #WeAreAllLFP.