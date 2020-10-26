Faithless Electors - Chiafalo v. Washington and the battle to define the role of the Electoral College

Monday, October 26, 2020

Callie Castillo, former legal counsel
to the Washington Secretary of State.

Thursday, October 29, 7-8pm

Register by October 28 at 9am with an email address
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f48356fc8d7412f00e7a976

Every four years in November, voters across the United States cast their ballots for President and Vice President. 

But did you know until this year, it was unclear whether those votes actually meant anything because of the Electoral College? 

It took a legal challenge by four so-called “faithless electors” in Washington for the United States Supreme Court to decide the answer. 

In this webinar, Callie Castillo, former legal counsel to the Washington Secretary of State, will discuss the events leading up the historic decision, what it means for the November 2020 election, and the possible future of the Electoral College.

