Faithless Electors - Chiafalo v. Washington and the battle to define the role of the Electoral College
Monday, October 26, 2020
|Callie Castillo, former legal counsel
to the Washington Secretary of State.
Thursday, October 29, 7-8pm
Register by October 28 at 9am with an email address
Every four years in November, voters across the United States cast their ballots for President and Vice President.
But did you know until this year, it was unclear whether those votes actually meant anything because of the Electoral College?
It took a legal challenge by four so-called “faithless electors” in Washington for the United States Supreme Court to decide the answer.
In this webinar, Callie Castillo, former legal counsel to the Washington Secretary of State, will discuss the events leading up the historic decision, what it means for the November 2020 election, and the possible future of the Electoral College.
Register by October 28 at 9am with an email address. You will receive an email with a Zoom link to join the webinar on the day before the program.
