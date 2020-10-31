Book review by Aarene Storms: Estranged



The Human Childe was changed with the son of the King and Queen of the Fae when both were very young. In the World Above, the elvish heir to the throne lives with parents and an older sister in modern Brooklyn.





In the World Below, the boy doesn't even have a name. Then things go terribly wrong, and the Human Childe goes up into our world to seek the aid of the changeling who was swapped.





A modern changeling story? In graphic novel format? And there's a high-speed chase through the subway with a DRAGON?





Where do I sign up?



