Dia de Muertos events Nov 1-2

Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council









November 1 - 2













Join your friends and neighbors to remember our departed.This year we will celebrate with a combination of virtual and physical events. Visit the, take part in a scavenger hunt, pick up a craft pack and a sugar skull on your way out.We will have some altars set up in the gardens, and community members are invited to create ofrendas, which will be exhibited virtually on our website Separately, we will also hold a, and host some Workshops And join us for a- screening Coco on November 2nd at Shorewood High School Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net Thank you to our drive-in sponsor, McDonald’s of Shoreline, and thanks to our partner, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.