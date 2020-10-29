Dia de Muertos events Nov 1-2
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council
November 1 - 2
Join your friends and neighbors to remember our departed.
This year we will celebrate with a combination of virtual and physical events. Visit the Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens, take part in a scavenger hunt, pick up a craft pack and a sugar skull on your way out.
We will have some altars set up in the gardens, and community members are invited to create ofrendas, which will be exhibited virtually on our website.
Separately, we will also hold a Virtual Latinx Art Exhibition, Virtual Youth Art Exhibition, and host some Workshops!
And join us for a Pop-Up Drive-In movie night - screening Coco on November 2nd at Shorewood High School. Tickets on sale now!
Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
Thank you to our drive-in sponsor, McDonald’s of Shoreline, and thanks to our partner, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
