Inslee announces technology investment for Washington students and staff

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced the allocation of $24 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to purchase approximately 64,000 computing devices for students across the state.

These devices will enable students to receive their education in the new COVID-19 remote learning environment. The first shipment of 20,000 devices is expected in the coming weeks.

“Having their own device is vital to students and staff participating and succeeding in distance learning,” Inslee said. 
“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown challenges at every Washingtonian, especially working families and students — having the proper equipment to navigate their new educational reality shouldn’t be one of those challenges.”

At the beginning of the 2020–2021 school year, more than 95% of students in Washington began the year in remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and the nine regional educational service districts, approximately 64,000 students and school staff statewide do not currently have their own computing device or tablet.

Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.



Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags: ,

