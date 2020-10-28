Center lane of northbound I-5 in Shoreline blocked for an hour because of a pothole

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Orange cones surround a WSDOT truck in the middle of NB I-5 in Shoreline

Traffic was slowed from Northgate to Mountlake Terrace in the northbound lanes of I-5 Tuesday from about 4:30 to 6:00pm as the WSDOT Incident Response Team blocked the right-center lane of NB I-5 at SR 104 in Shoreline.

They warned drivers,

There's a pretty significant pothole that we'd like to get patched up. Our maintenance team is on the way. Expect delays to last into the evening!



Here's the culprit.


By 6pm the repair was complete and WSDOT sounded the all clear.

At 6:12pm A collision partially blocked the I-5 northbound on-ramp from NE 145th St.

It was a good day to work from home.



