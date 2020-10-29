Jobs: Maintenance and Operations Manager

WSDOT





As the Maintenance and Operations Manager, this position will oversee the operation and preservation of approximately one-half of the transportation infrastructure systems throughout NWR, managing a multimillion-dollar budget and directing a staff consisting of 310 employees.









Job description and application: WSDOT's maintenance program plays a direct and significant role in maintaining the economic wellbeing of the State, providing a safe and efficient highway system. This is a great challenge for a team minded person who thrives on being a leader and wants the opportunity to work with others knowing that what you do really does make a difference on our state roads. As the Maintenance and Operations Manager, this position requires a responsible, customer service oriented, safety-minded person to ensure delivery of maintenance operations.If you are interested in taking on this rewarding challenge, we invite you to apply to lead this exciting and highly successful multi-million dollar program, joining a team of outstanding maintenance staff to deliver the safety of the transportation infrastructure system throughout the region.













(WMS Band 03)Shoreline, WA. – Northwest RegionThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an experienced maintenance professional ready and willing to provide leadership, guidance, and support as the Northwest Region (NWR) Maintenance and Operations Manager for all of King County, NWR Tunnels, NWR Facilities, and NWR Bridges throughout the region.