Ronald Bog Park and the right lane on eastbound NE 175th to close two weeks for Sound Transit trail work

Ronald Bog park

Photo by Steven H Robinson Ronald Bog Park closure and right lane closure on eastbound NE 175th between Interstate-5 and Meridian Ave N Ronald Bog Park closure and right lane closure on eastbound NE 175th between Interstate-5 and Meridian Ave N



Lane closures will occur during work hours, from 9:00am to 5:00pm but will be open outside of work hours.









On Monday, October 26th, Sound Transit will close the entrance and parking lot for Ronald Bog Park and the right lane on eastbound NE 175th between Meridian and I-5 to work on the trail for the park.Trucks will be entering and leaving Ronald Bog Park. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic and assist pedestrians throughout the closure.Work is scheduled to begin as early as Monday, October 26, 2020 and will last for approximately two weeks.