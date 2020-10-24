Carter Subaru Loves Pets - with Pasado's Safe Haven - Saturday 1 - 3pm

Saturday, October 24, 2020

The annual Carter Subaru Loves Pets Event will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 – 3pm at the Carter Subaru Shoreline location 17225 Aurora Ave N.

Damon is up for adoption
Photo courtesy Pasado
The event is in support of and in collaboration with Pasado’s Safe Haven.

The first 10 visitors / households will receive a certificate for a free adoption of any dog or cat at Pasado's Safe Haven. Damon, a beautiful Husky, will be on site and available for adoption!

Donate pet food as part of the Pet Donation Food Drive.

Free microchipping for your pet.

Visitors will be able to tour the Pasado’s Mobile Spay Station which is sporting its new wrap donated by Carter Subaru.

This vehicle is a mobile wellness clinic for pets from generally lower income communities that can’t afford general wellness visits for their pets. 

We’re excited to share it with the community!
Carter Subaru donated the wrap for the Pasado van
Photo courtesy Pasado Safe Haven

Pasado’s will be collecting donations for their Pet Homelessness Prevention programs at the event.

Pasado's Safe Haven has an 85 acre sanctuary in Monroe which is home to over 200 animals – most of whom have been rescued as victims of cruelty or neglect.




