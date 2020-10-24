Carter Subaru Loves Pets - with Pasado's Safe Haven - Saturday 1 - 3pm

Donate pet food as part of the Pet Donation Food Drive.





Free microchipping for your pet.



Visitors will be able to tour the Pasado’s Mobile Spay Station which is sporting its new wrap donated by Carter Subaru.





This vehicle is a mobile wellness clinic for pets from generally lower income communities that can’t afford general wellness visits for their pets.





We’re excited to share it with the community!

Carter Subaru donated the wrap for the Pasado van

Photo courtesy Pasado Safe Haven



Pasado’s will be collecting donations for their Pet Homelessness Prevention programs at the event.