Chamber to hear presentation on funding available at College for workforce training

“Good Morning Shoreline” events are networking opportunities sponsored by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to build relationships in the Shoreline business community.

















Tuesday, October 27, 7:30am-8:30am Register Online for Zoom link Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will host Jenna Durney Schlein, Shoreline Community College Workforce program, who will talk about funding available at Shoreline Community College for people who want to upskill and retrain for new careers and how to access funding.