Chamber to hear presentation on funding available at College for workforce training

Sunday, October 25, 2020

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Good Morning Shoreline 


Tuesday, October 27, 7:30am-8:30am

Register Online for Zoom link

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will host Jenna Durney Schlein, Shoreline Community College Workforce program, who will talk about funding available at Shoreline Community College for people who want to upskill and retrain for new careers and how to access funding.

“Good Morning Shoreline” events are networking opportunities sponsored by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to build relationships in the Shoreline business community.

Contact info@shorelinechamber.org with questions.



Posted by DKH at 4:32 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  