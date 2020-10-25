Chamber to hear presentation on funding available at College for workforce training
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Tuesday, October 27, 7:30am-8:30am
Register Online for Zoom link
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will host Jenna Durney Schlein, Shoreline Community College Workforce program, who will talk about funding available at Shoreline Community College for people who want to upskill and retrain for new careers and how to access funding.
“Good Morning Shoreline” events are networking opportunities sponsored by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to build relationships in the Shoreline business community.
Contact info@shorelinechamber.org with questions.
