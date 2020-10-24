All food purchases at Lake Forest Bar and Grill Saturday support Rotary End Polio campaign
|Lake Forest Bar and Grill will donate 20% of sales Saturday to the Rotary End Polio Now project
Join LFP Rotarians in supporting our fundraiser at the
LAKE FOREST BAR and GRILL
17535 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Open Saturday 9am to 9pm
206-364-1261
END POLIO NOW efforts will be rewarded with a 20% kickback for each gift card OR takeout order that you purchase today, Saturday October 24, 2020 ... all day!
But you MUST mention that you are buying to support the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.
And thank you for sharing this information with your family and friends who can stop by and help this amazing cause.
