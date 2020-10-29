Northwest Neighbors Network receives boost from King County

Northwest Neighbors Network, a "virtual village" serving and connecting seniors in North King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and South Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace), was one of eight nonprofit organizations to receive support from the 2020 King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy.





Levy funds will allow NNN to expand their outreach and services to new folks in the communities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.









NNN hosts friendly chats, the NNN book club, a Ted Talk discussion group, monthly movie review and many more interactive opportunities. NNN updates our community through bi-weekly e-news and a quarterly newsletter. New members also enjoy a paid one-year membership to a Senior Center in the service area.Northwest Neighbors Network is committed to an environment in which all individuals are treated with respect and dignity.If interested in learning more about the NNN community, please join NNN for a free event or activity and perhaps consider becoming a NNN volunteer. All are welcome!Learn more at northwestneighborsnetwork.org , send an email to info@northwestneighborsnetwork.org , or call 253 237-2848.Learn more about the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy





Northwest Neighbors Network's mission is to connect neighbors to create a sustainable, thriving, intergenerational network of community volunteers and support services that allows members to enjoy their homes and participate in enriching social, educational, and wellness activities. NNN hosts events to provide social connection, especially among seniors.Even throughout the challenges of COVID, NNN has been very active, providing services such as giving rides to medical appointments, running errands, and helping with gardening and light housework. NNN members continue to meet for outdoor walks (weather permitting), socially distanced lunches and for member-led discussions via video conferences.