Starting November 1, brunch food trucks are in Ridgecrest every Sunday 9 am to 2 pm

Starting November 1, brunch food trucks are in Ridgecrest every Sunday 9am to 2pm.





Sunny Up Seattle , serving various egg sandwiches named after famous women, as well as hash browns and donuts. The chef has run several notable restaurants, including Doe Bay Resort and Carmelita. (November 1, 15, 29 and beyond)





Panda Dim Sum, serving dim sum brunch. Dim sum is a breakfast tradition, and the owners have been cooking dim sum for years in San Francisco as well as Seattle.





They are serving buns, rice packets, and more, plus congee and even sourdough waffles for good measure, all out of a small converted yellow school bus. (November 8, 22 and beyond)



You can take your food to go or bring it into the Drumlin nearby, where we are serving coffee (drip, pourover, AeroPress, and French press for two) plus a variety of teas, juices, some beer and cider cocktails and our usual draft and wine menu.









The Drumlin is located at







We have socially distanced seating on our front and back patio and in our roomy and socially distanced interior. Reservations are not needed, but we'll happily take them. Email us at joinus@drumlin.pub or call or text us at 206-775-BEER.The Drumlin is located at 522 NE 165th Street , near the Crest Theatre in Shoreline.