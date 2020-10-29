Starting November 1, brunch food trucks are in Ridgecrest every Sunday 9 am to 2 pm
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Ridgecrest Public House turns five years old this November 1, 2020 and has been hosting food trucks nightly for all of those five years. Its new sister, the Drumlin, opened on October 1 this year.
We are starting Sunday brunch trucks on November 1st. We will alternate between these two trucks:
Sunny Up Seattle, serving various egg sandwiches named after famous women, as well as hash browns and donuts. The chef has run several notable restaurants, including Doe Bay Resort and Carmelita. (November 1, 15, 29 and beyond)
They are serving buns, rice packets, and more, plus congee and even sourdough waffles for good measure, all out of a small converted yellow school bus. (November 8, 22 and beyond)
You can take your food to go or bring it into the Drumlin nearby, where we are serving coffee (drip, pourover, AeroPress, and French press for two) plus a variety of teas, juices, some beer and cider cocktails and our usual draft and wine menu.
We have socially distanced seating on our front and back patio and in our roomy and socially distanced interior. Reservations are not needed, but we'll happily take them. Email us at joinus@drumlin.pub or call or text us at 206-775-BEER.
The Drumlin is located at 522 NE 165th Street, near the Crest Theatre in Shoreline.
