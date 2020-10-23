Jobs: Grounds Maintenance Worker



Closes October 28, 2020 12pmGENERAL SUMMARY:NOTE: Early applications are encouraged. This job advertisement will close after 50 applications are received but will remain open at least until 12:00 PM on October 28, 2020 regardless of number of applications.Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon verification of driving history and a successful passing of a criminal background check.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the entry level class in the Grounds Maintenance Worker series. This position performs routine tasks and duties using hand tools, small power tools and light vehicles and equipment. Positions at this level are not expected to function with the same amount of knowledge or skills as positions allocated to the Grounds Maintenance Worker II class and exercise less independent discretion and judgment in matters related to work procedures and methods.