Classifieds: Special Meeting Notice Ronald Wastewater District Board of Commissioners Workshop

Friday, October 30, 2020


Special Meeting Notice 
Ronald Wastewater District Board of Commissioners Workshop 

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meeting Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Ronald Wastewater District will hold a Commissioner Workshop to review and discuss the draft 2021 Budget, Rates and CIP. 

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 
Time: 6:00 p.m. 
Location: remotely (via Zoom) 

AGENDA 

1. Call to Order 
2. Public Comment 
3. 2021 Budget, Rates and CIP: Discussion and Possible Decision(s) 
4. Conclusion

Any member of the public wishing to join the Zoom special meeting, please email dwittinger@ronaldwastewater.org for a link to the meeting.



