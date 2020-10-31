Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Nov 2 includes two public hearings on the budget

Shoreline City Hall

8(b) Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 903 - 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget and the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan



All interested persons for both public hearings are encouraged to listen and/or attend the remote online public hearings and to provide oral and/or written comments.





Written comments should be submitted to Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director, at slane@shorelinewa.gov by no later than 4:00pm local time on the date of the hearing.









Study Items



9(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 904 - Amending the 2019-2020 Biennial Budget (Ordinance Nos. 841, 852, 854, 855, 861, 872, 883 & 886)



9(b)Discussing Park Improvements and Property Acquisition Priorities and Funding





The Shoreline City Council will also hold a Special Meeting on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5:30pm to 6:45pm remotely via Zoom.



Executive Session: Personnel - RCW 42.30.110(1)(g)



Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing should register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in form at least thirty (30) minutes before the start of the meeting. A request to sign-up can also be made directly to the City Clerk at 206-801-2230.













The November 2, 2020 regular council meeting includes the following :8(a) Public Hearing on the 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget with Special Emphasis on 2021 Regular and Excess Property Tax Levies, to be Set by Ordinance No. 902, and Other Revenues