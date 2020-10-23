Shoreline Community College online: Learn the basics of Microsoft Word 2019
Need to build basic MS Word 2019 know-how? In this 4-session course, facilitator L.J. Bothell will lead you through activities to practice basic skills in creating, editing, styling, and sharing documents like resumes and flyers.
Students will:
• Learn how to build transferable skills with MS Word 2019 interface and options.
• Create and format documents with standard layout options.
• Format and style font and text content.
• Use design and insert graphic elements to improve document communication.
• Store and share accessible and literate documents.
Online classes will include a demo and Q/A session as you try activities at home.
Fee: $99
Dates: November 2nd - November 23rd (Mondays)
Time: 6 - 8pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
