Shoreline Community College online: Learn the basics of Microsoft Word 2019

Own it? Now learn how

to use it at SCC



Want to Learn the Basics of Microsoft Word 2019? Check out a new online class through Continuing Education at SCC! Want to Learn the Basics of Microsoft Word 2019? Check out a new online class through Continuing Education at SCC!













Need to build basic MS Word 2019 know-how? In this 4-session course, facilitator L.J. Bothell will lead you through activities to practice basic skills in creating, editing, styling, and sharing documents like resumes and flyers.Students will:• Learn how to build transferable skills with MS Word 2019 interface and options.• Create and format documents with standard layout options.• Format and style font and text content.• Use design and insert graphic elements to improve document communication.• Store and share accessible and literate documents.Online classes will include a demo and Q/A session as you try activities at home.Fee: $99Dates: November 2nd - November 23rd (Mondays)Time: 6 - 8pmLocation: Online via ZoomClick here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu