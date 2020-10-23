Shoreline Community College online: Learn the basics of Microsoft Word 2019

Friday, October 23, 2020

Own it? Now learn how
to use it at SCC

Want to Learn the Basics of Microsoft Word 2019? Check out a new online class through Continuing Education at SCC!

Need to build basic MS Word 2019 know-how? In this 4-session course, facilitator L.J. Bothell will lead you through activities to practice basic skills in creating, editing, styling, and sharing documents like resumes and flyers.

Students will:

• Learn how to build transferable skills with MS Word 2019 interface and options.

• Create and format documents with standard layout options.

• Format and style font and text content.

• Use design and insert graphic elements to improve document communication.

• Store and share accessible and literate documents.

Online classes will include a demo and Q/A session as you try activities at home.

Fee: $99
Dates: November 2nd - November 23rd (Mondays)
Time: 6 - 8pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu



Posted by DKH at 3:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  