Record number of incoming students at the University of Washington Bothell

The class includes 985 first-year students and 742 new transfer students.

“The continuing number of students who want to get their education at the University of Washington Bothell in these times is a sign not only of their perseverance but also the belief that they can have an educational experience that will change their lives and prepare them to succeed after graduation.

"We at UW Bothell are confident that their trust is well-placed. We remain committed to delivering an excellent UW education. And while the coronavirus pandemic is still an issue now, it will not always be so. We look forward to the days when all our students — including the incoming first-year students and new transfers — are back on campus with us.”













That compares with 5,936 in autumn quarter of 2019. The enrollment target was about 6,000 students.Chancellor Wolf Yeigh said the increased enrollment is a sign of confidence, even with the campus operating remotely and students learning online.Some other figures from the University’s census at the start of the 2020-21 academic year:Forty-one percent of both incoming first-year students and transfer students will be the first in their immediate families to graduate from a four-year institution. About 33% of these incoming students are eligible for Pell Grants, the federal aid program for low-income families.Among all students at UW Bothell, 92% percent are Washington residents, 57% are King County residents and 28% are Snohomish County residents.Looking at the student population by race, ethnicity or background, approximately 35% self-identify as white, 32% Asian, 10% Hispanic or Latino, 7% Black or African American, 6% two or more races, less than 1% American Indian or Alaska Native, less than 1% Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, and 7% are international students here on a visa.Nearly 7% of all students are eligible for veteran’s benefits, a group that includes spouses and children of veterans.About 28% of UW Bothell students are first-year or pre-major students. Those who have declared majors break out as follows: 29% are in the School of STEM, 15% in the School of Business, 15% in the School of Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences, 8% in the School of Nursing & Health Studies, and 4% in the School of Educational Studies.The average class size is 30 for undergraduate students and 20 for graduate students.The University has 354 faculty members and 358 staff.