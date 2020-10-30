Councilmember Dembowski: Kenmore Vote Center opens Saturday



Kenmore City Hall. Photo by Steven H. Robinson





I am pleased that North King County residents can visit a Vote Center located at Kenmore City Hall, beginning this Saturday from 10:00am – 4:00pm, then Monday from 8:30am - 6:00pm, and Election Day from 8:30am - 8:00pm. 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore 98028.



King County residents can visit a Vote Center or the King County Elections headquarters to register to vote up until 8pm on election day, update their voter records, and request and receive a replacement ballot.Additionally, trained King County Elections staff and specialized equipment will be available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.You can find a full list of Vote Centers and their operating hours here

Thanks to the record breaking numbers of you returning your ballots, voter turnout in King County is already around 64%! If you are not yet registered to vote, it’s not too late.Six Vote Centers operated by King County Elections will open this Saturday, October 31, 2020. These six special Vote Centers are located throughout King County, and they are in addition to King County Elections headquarters in Renton.