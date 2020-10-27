Fall 2020 Create and Make Workshops
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
October 28 - November 18
Do you want to work with world-class professional artists to do fun, hands-on creative projects? Sign up today for the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council’s Create and Make workshop series.
These adult workshops allow you to explore new artistic mediums and techniques from the comfort and safety of your home. Workshops fill up quickly so register sooner than later!
Cost:
$30 for Arts Council Members
$35 for Non-Members
Location:
Online (except for the one Dia de Muertos Wreath Making workshop).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fall 2020 Create and Make workshops will be held online via video conference.
Stay safe and healthy while exploring your creativity and connecting with others!
When:
Create and Make workshops are happening this Fall between October 28 - November 18.
New spring Create and Makes will be announced in November.
What:
Create and Make workshops are a fun and relaxed way for adults to learn new skills, make spectacular works of art, and receive guidance from expert artists. Each workshop is about two hours long and will only be offered one time. Don't miss out!
Learn how to make Dia de Muertos inspired wreaths from Seattle-based artist Laura Rodriguez. Held at Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens outside (wet weather option in the large inside space). Class size is limited to 8 to ensure safe social distancing.
Nov 01, 9:00am – 10:00am PST
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177
Learn how to make Dia de Muertos inspired wreaths from Seattle-based artist Laura Rodriguez. This is a 1 hour class, and held online. You can pick up your supplies kit before the event.
Nov 01, 11:30am – 12:30pm PST
Online Workshop
Award-winning artist Allyce Wood will guide you step by step as you use traditional and experimental weaving techniques to create one-of-a-kind tapestries full of rich detail, color, and personal expressions using an eclectic combination of new and recycled materials.
Nov 07, 2:00pm – 4:00pm PST
Online Workshop
Travel to Africa for the day with Beninese master dancer and teaching artist Etienne Cakpo in this accessible and fun introductory workshop to contemporary West African dance.
Learn to make two famous Spanish tapas dishes, Tortilla Española (Spanish Omelet) and Gamabás al Ajillo (shrimp with garlic) from Culinary Institute of America-trained chef Tiago Freitas. ¡Buen Provecho!
Nov 14, 2:00pm – 4:00pm PST
Online Workshop
Zines (pronounced “zeens”) have a deep history as part of underground art scenes and countercultural movements and are a great way to connect with your community. Local digital artist and printmaker Mercer Hanau guides you through the process of conceptualizing and creating your own zine using an exciting variety of materials.
Nov 18, 6:30pm – 8:30pm PST
Mixed Media Nicho Boxes.
Learn about the history and traditions of Dia de Muertos from Seattle-based Mexican artist Amaranta Ibarra Sandys while crafting your own custom mixed media nicho box.
Bonus add-on!
Do you want to add the Create and Make Wrap-Up Happy Hour with Alysha Westlake for only $5? Performer, writer, comedian, and all-around awesome person Alysha Westlake will show you how to bring happy hour home with delicious Moscow mules and munchies.
You can add the Wrap-Up Happy Hour to your ticket when checking out.
More info is available on the Arts Council’s website.
Questions? Feel free to email Jonathan at artsed@shorelineats.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
