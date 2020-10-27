Fall 2020 Create and Make Workshops

October 28 - November 18









Learn about the history and traditions of Dia de Muertos from Seattle-based Mexican artist Amaranta Ibarra Sandys while crafting your own custom mixed media nicho box.



6:30pm – 8:30pm PDT

Online workshop

Instructor: Amaranta Ibarra Sandys









November 1 Dia de Muertos Wreath Making with Laura Rodriguez –



Learn how to make Dia de Muertos inspired wreaths from Seattle-based artist Laura Rodriguez. Held at Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens outside (wet weather option in the large inside space). Class size is limited to 8 to ensure safe social distancing.



Nov 01, 9:00am – 10:00am PST

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177





November 1



Learn how to make Dia de Muertos inspired wreaths from Seattle-based artist Laura Rodriguez. This is a 1 hour class, and held online. You can pick up your supplies kit before the event.



Nov 01, 11:30am – 12:30pm PST

Frame Loom Weaving with Allyce Wood – November 7 Frame Loom Weaving with Allyce Wood –



Award-winning artist Allyce Wood will guide you step by step as you use traditional and experimental weaving techniques to create one-of-a-kind tapestries full of rich detail, color, and personal expressions using an eclectic combination of new and recycled materials.



Nov 07, 2:00pm – 4:00pm PST

Online Workshop





November 11



Travel to Africa for the day with Beninese master dancer and teaching artist Etienne Cakpo in this accessible and fun introductory workshop to contemporary West African dance.



Nov 11, 6:30pm – 8:30pm PST

Online Workshop







November 14



Learn to make two famous Spanish tapas dishes, Tortilla Española (Spanish Omelet) and Gamabás al Ajillo (shrimp with garlic) from Culinary Institute of America-trained chef Tiago Freitas. ¡Buen Provecho!



Nov 14, 2:00pm – 4:00pm PST

November 18



Zines (pronounced “zeens”) have a deep history as part of underground art scenes and countercultural movements and are a great way to connect with your community. Local digital artist and printmaker Mercer Hanau guides you through the process of conceptualizing and creating your own zine using an exciting variety of materials.



Bonus add-on!



Do you want to add the Create and Make Wrap-Up Happy Hour with Alysha Westlake for only $5? Performer, writer, comedian, and all-around awesome person Alysha Westlake will show you how to bring happy hour home with delicious Moscow mules and munchies.



You can add the Wrap-Up Happy Hour to your ticket when checking out.



More info is available on the



Questions? Feel free to email Jonathan at



Questions? Feel free to email Jonathan at artsed@shorelineats.net

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.












