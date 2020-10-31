Separate Even in Death - Black Funerals and Cemeteries
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Register here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f73a10a973f073a004a1c46
Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 4 - 5:30pm
Presented by Janice Lovelace, PhD.
Segregation extended into death for African Americans, especially in the Southern U.S. This presentation looks at burial practices for African Americans from the 16th to the 20th century.
Registration required by 6pm on October 29, 2020. You will be sent a Zoom link or phone number on the day of each event.
