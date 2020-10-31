Separate Even in Death - Black Funerals and Cemeteries

Saturday, October 31, 2020


Separate Even in Death - Black Funerals and Cemeteries

Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 4 - 5:30pm

Presented by Janice Lovelace, PhD.

Segregation extended into death for African Americans, especially in the Southern U.S. This presentation looks at burial practices for African Americans from the 16th to the 20th century.

