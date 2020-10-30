Free Meditation offered from Mindful Paths to help ease Election Day stress

Linette Bixby

A contentious election can cause apocalyptic thinking. The mind can create movies of “What if?” and “Then what?.” This cycle of thinking can start a continuous loop of thoughts that feel scary, are anxiety provoking and create a feeling of “dis-ease” in our bodies.





Bring your thoughts back into a controlled state. Think about what you CAN control – not a fictional movie of what MIGHT happen.



This coming Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Linette Bixby from Mindful Paths will be offering THREE free thirty minute meditation times that will be dedicated to helping calm election day anxiety.









Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 8am, 12pm, and 5pm



Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 8am, 12pm, and 5pm

Must sign up in advance to receive zoom link at https://www.linettebixby.com/book-online













It remains the center of conversation this week – the election and the amount of stress everyone is feeling about the outcome.