Case updates Oct 23, 2020; Inslee updates guidance for religious and faith based organizations

Sunday, October 25, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced updated guidance for religious and faith based organizations as part of Washington's Safe Start phased reopening plan. 

The religious and faith-based guidance is updated to:
  • Clarify that physical distancing between non-household members must be 6 feet in all directions; and
  • Permit brief physical contact among up to five individuals, excluding religious leaders, if the brief contact is a critical component to the organization’s religious service, so long as masks are worn and hands are sanitized immediately before and after the contact.
Read the full guidance document here.
 


Case updates October 23, 2020


United States
  • cases 8,469,976 - 82,929 cases since yesterday
  • deaths 223,393 - 946 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *DOH does not report deaths on the weekend
  • cases 102,264 - 919 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 8,258 - 24 since yesterday
  • deaths* 2,296 - 7 since last report

King county
  • cases 26,181 - 212 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 2,527 - 2 since yesterday
  • deaths 789 - 0 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 656 - 2 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 108 - 0 new
  • deaths 63 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 76 - 2 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new




