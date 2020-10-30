No ballots have been rejected: VoteWA.gov is the official voter information portal for Washington state

“In an age where misinformation and disinformation can spread so rapidly, it’s critical election officials remain vigilant and amplify trusted sources for elections information. The Office of the Secretary of State takes any concerns shared with the office seriously, and works with federal security partners to quell the spread of inaccurate or misleading information regarding elections and voting.

“I appreciate the developers of votewashington.info coming to the table to discuss the concerns my office had with the site and to share more about how and why the site was created.

"They shared with me that the site was not created for nefarious purposes, and confirmed the site used data from the publicly available Voter Registration Database and daily ballot return statistics, or ‘matchback,’ file my office updates each weekday during an election period. "These files may be accessed from the Secretary of State’s Office’s official website; the votewashington.info developers did not coordinate with the Office on the development of their site. “Most concerning, the website produces a potentially misleading list that is not updated in real-time of Washington voters whose ballots have been ‘rejected’.





"No ballot that has been returned for the 2020 General Election has been rejected. The term ‘rejected’ is a system code that signals to county election officials the ballot cannot be tabulated until the issue has been resolved.





"Most often, ballots marked as ‘rejected’ are missing a signature or the signature applied does not match the one on file in the voter’s registration record.





"County election officials reach out to voters whose ballots are missing signatures or the signature does not match to resolve the error.





"Voters have until 20 days after Election Day to ‘cure’ their signature.



