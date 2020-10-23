Jobs: Lead Designer (Transportation Engineer 2, In-Training)
Friday, October 23, 2020
Lead Designer (Transportation Engineer 2, In-Training)
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a Lead Designer that will direct activities necessary for the development, preservation, and improvement of fish passage projects. The responsibilities of a Lead Designer has a high impact to fulfill WSDOT’s mission of providing and supporting safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for the state of Washington.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
0 comments:
Post a Comment