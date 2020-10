Jobs: Lead Designer (Transportation Engineer 2, In-Training)

WSDOT Shoreline

















The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a Lead Designer that will direct activities necessary for the development, preservation, and improvement of fish passage projects. The responsibilities of a Lead Designer has a high impact to fulfill WSDOT’s mission of providing and supporting safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for the state of Washington.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK