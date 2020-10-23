Jobs: Lead Designer (Transportation Engineer 2, In-Training)

Friday, October 23, 2020

WSDOT Shoreline

Lead Designer (Transportation Engineer 2, In-Training)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a Lead Designer that will direct activities necessary for the development, preservation, and improvement of fish passage projects. The responsibilities of a Lead Designer has a high impact to fulfill WSDOT’s mission of providing and supporting safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve livable communities and economic vitality for the state of Washington.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK




Posted by DKH at 12:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  