Drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the Senior Center Friday



Are you looking for a new event on your Trick or Treat route this year?

Come join us at the Shoreline Senior Center Friday October 30, 2020 from 5-6:30pm for our First Annual Trick or Treat Spaghetti Dinner.





This is a drive through and pick up event. $10, cash or check only, includes spaghetti, salad, and garlic bread.





All kids will get a Trick or Treat Bag of candy. We are hoping that everyone wears their costumes, especially the kids and maybe we can snap some photos for our website and Facebook page.





We will be having social distancing procedures in place.. It will be on a first come, first serve basis and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.





18560 1st Ave NE - entrance on NE 185th











