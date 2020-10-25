Drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the Senior Center Friday

Sunday, October 25, 2020


Are you looking for a new event on your Trick or Treat route this year?
 
Come join us at the Shoreline Senior Center Friday October 30, 2020 from 5-6:30pm for our First Annual Trick or Treat Spaghetti Dinner. 

This is a drive through and pick up event. $10, cash or check only, includes spaghetti, salad, and garlic bread. 

All kids will get a Trick or Treat Bag of candy. We are hoping that everyone wears their costumes, especially the kids and maybe we can snap some photos for our website and Facebook page. 

We will be having social distancing procedures in place.. It will be on a first come, first serve basis and we will only be accepting Cash or Checks.

18560 1st Ave NE - entrance on NE 185th



Posted by DKH at 3:58 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  