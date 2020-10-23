Three Shorewood seniors are National Merit semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced that three Shorewood High School seniors have been selected as 2021 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.





Ellie Chew



Ellie Chew, Robert Olomon and Samuel Perkowski were selected for the prestigious recognition.



Of the over 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as juniors, only 16,000 become semifinalists. were selected for the prestigious recognition.Of the over 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as juniors, only 16,000 become semifinalists.





The semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.





Chew, Olomon and Perkowski now have the opportunity to compete for Merit Scholarship awards by qualifying as a National Merit Finalist in February 2021. About 7,600 Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million will be awarded in this spring.





Robert Olomon



In addition to excelling in the classroom, all three students are active in extracurricular clubs and activities. In addition to excelling in the classroom, all three students are active in extracurricular clubs and activities.





Chew is a member of the Shorewood Math Team and is part of the video production team for the school’s weekly video announcement program NEST.





Olomon is the computer-aided design captain of the Scotbots robotics team, and a member of Math Team and Students Against Gun Violence.





Perkowski is captain of the tennis team, plays trumpet in the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band and is a member of the golf team and Math Team.